Want to park near Perimeter Mall’s front entrance? It will soon cost you

Jozsef Papp Jozsef Papp

The mall, located off Ashford-Dunwoody Road, has a total of about 7,000 parking spots, most of which will remain free.

Parking in the front lot will cost $2 per hour, up to $10 per session, matching the cost of valet parking at the mall. The valet service also will utilize the paid lot. Silver hopes the changes improve the valet experience, too.

“When there’s a lot of traffic, sometimes those cars can’t be retrieved or properly parked in a timely manner,” Silver said.

The mall is owned by Brookfield Properties, which also owns Cumberland Mall in Cobb County.

ParkMobile will operate the lot, and parkers can pay using the mobile app. It’ll be a “soft rollout” as guests get accustomed to the paid lot. Enforcement will be conducted by the valet company. Unpaid parkers will face warnings initially and, eventually citations, Silver said.

For each dollar spent at the lot, 10% will go toward FurKids, an animal rescue organization in Georgia.

“Our goal isn’t just to make a buck, but it’s to create a better experience at the front of our mall for our guests, our visitors, and also give back to our charitable partner,” Silver said.

A few years ago, the Mall of Georgia in Buford added paid parking with a reservation system through which guests can reserve spaces in specific lots in advance to avoid the arduous search for an open spot.

Many traditional malls have struggled in recent years with the advent of online shopping, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are being torn down or repurposed: The North DeKalb Mall recently was demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development and the struggling Mall West End was acquired by the city of Atlanta. But others have stayed open and bustling.

The end-of-year holiday season has long been a boon for traditional malls, attracting Christmas shoppers to take pictures with Santa Claus and knock out their gift shopping in one place.