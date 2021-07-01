Two-story library with coworking space coming to Snellville

The new location will include adult, teen and children’s areas, 20 computer workstations and a multipurpose room. It will keep the name of the current Elizabeth Williams Library in Snellville, which opened in 1988 on Lenora Church Road.

The old building will be repurposed for recreational purposes, said City Manager Butch Sanders.

In addition to the library, The Grove will hold 50,000 square feet of shopping dining, recreation and business space. It’ll offer upscale apartments, a greenway and city market which will feature a coffee shop, eateries and craft beverages.

City officials hope to complete all buildings in the Grove in Fall 2022, with an opening in October or November. Snellville officials started planning to build its own downtown area decades ago, like other Gwinnett cities. Suwanee built its town center in 2003. Peachtree Corners started planning for a town center a year after it incorporated in 2012, completing it in 2019. Loganville is currently in the midst of planning for a rehab to its downtown area.

On the other side of Gwinnett County, a new library branch in Duluth opened in May.