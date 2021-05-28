New Duluth library serves as ‘homage’ to city’s history

The new library branch in Duluth is about twice the size of the former branch. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County)

The county spent $5.1 million on construction of the new branch, funded by voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) collections. The facility has 36 computer stations, a meeting room that can fit 120 people with retractable walls for added capacity and two learning labs with areas for sewing, crafting, 3D printing and coding.

“There’s no greater investment than you can have for the mind of a young child,” said Chris McGahee, economic development director of the city.

The city hopes to add on to the library and play up the historical theme. Harris has independently collected more than $200,000, which she plans to spend on three projects that will nod to the cricket box factory and the nearby Chattahoochee River.

Harris plans to install a projector that will show an image on the floor that makes people feel as if they’re walking through water, a nod to the river flowing near Duluth. “I’m a former elementary school principal, so I get excited about stuff like that,” she said.

When Duluth was known as Howell’s Crossing, travelers and their animals crossed the Chattahoochee River on small ferries that looked like rafts, Harris said. She wants to create a replica of one of the ferries and place it in the library.

With the funds raised by Harris, the city also plans to place oversized cricket statues around the library and all across town in the next one to two years. Businesses will be able to purchase the crickets with a plaque on their side saying who donated them.

Examples of the crickets that will be placed around Duluth in the next one to two years. (Courtesy of Chris McGahee) Credit: City of Duluth Credit: City of Duluth

The former library branch, located on Duluth Park Lane, will be sold to a private developer, Harris said. It paled in comparison to the new branch, as the new building is about twice as big as the old one.

In a statement, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said facilities like the new branch “help our residents gain new skills and expand their minds.” Hendrickson and other county and city officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new branch on Tuesday.