Two Clayton County Schools pivoting to online learning due to COVID-19 infections

Clayton County’s Adamson and Pointe South middle schools will pivot to virtual learning beginning Thursday because of COVID-19 infections among staff.
The district said students are not expected to return to the school buildings until after the two-week winter break, which begins on Monday. Classes will resume for the district’s second semester on Jan. 5.
Clayton County Schools has recorded more than 1,700 cases since school began in August, according to data on its website. The highest case count — 287 — was recorded the week ending Aug. 20.
The district’s latest data shows 30 cases recorded during the week ending Dec. 10. Of those, 23 were students, seven were staff.
The district closed about 20 schools earlier this year as the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 surged throughout metro Atlanta and the nation. But over the past few months, infection numbers have been lower and the district has not had to shutter buildings.
The school system said that breakfasts and lunches will be available for students on Thursday and Friday, but that they will have to be picked up by parents or guardians. Parents should call the schools to learn where to get the meals.
“The school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing data and information relative to the pandemic,” the school system said in a news release. ”The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials assist in determining actions concerning this situation as well as others that may develop.”
About the Author