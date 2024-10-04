Trains to skip Brookhaven MARTA station for six weeks

Gold line MARTA trains will skip the Brookhaven station starting Monday, when six weeks of renovations begin on the platform.

The construction work involves replacing the crumbling 40-year-old pavers on the station’s platform. From Oct. 7 to Nov. 15, gold line trains will operate as scheduled but won’t stop at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe Station.

During the renovations, MARTA will provide bus shuttle services to Lenox Station to the south and Chamblee Station to the north. Riders who normally park at Brookhaven are encouraged to park at any nearby station and take the train from there.