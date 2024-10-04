Trains to skip Brookhaven MARTA station for six weeks

Gold line MARTA trains will skip the Brookhaven station starting Monday, when six weeks of renovations begin on the platform.
The construction work involves replacing the crumbling 40-year-old pavers on the station’s platform. From Oct. 7 to Nov. 15, gold line trains will operate as scheduled but won’t stop at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe Station.
During the renovations, MARTA will provide bus shuttle services to Lenox Station to the south and Chamblee Station to the north. Riders who normally park at Brookhaven are encouraged to park at any nearby station and take the train from there.
The local bus routes that run out of the Brookhaven station — routes 8, 25, 47 and 110 — are not affected and will operate as scheduled.
The work is similar to what was done earlier this year at the Airport Station. It closed for six weeks beginning in April to replace tiles and do other work. The same gray pavers used at the Airport Station will be used in Brookhaven.
In both cases, MARTA said closing the stations allow them to complete the work faster, more safely and with less expense. Carrie Rocha, MARTA’s chief capital officer, told the agency’s board of directors that closing the Brookhaven station cuts construction time from 23 months to six weeks.
MARTA estimates it will decrease project costs by $9 million.
The whole project is expected to cost $13 million.
