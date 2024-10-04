Breaking: Atlanta inspector general report finds bribery in city permitting process
Metro Atlanta

Trains to skip Brookhaven MARTA station for six weeks

Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station

Credit: MARTA

Credit: MARTA

Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station
By
1 hour ago

Gold line MARTA trains will skip the Brookhaven station starting Monday, when six weeks of renovations begin on the platform.

The construction work involves replacing the crumbling 40-year-old pavers on the station’s platform. From Oct. 7 to Nov. 15, gold line trains will operate as scheduled but won’t stop at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe Station.

During the renovations, MARTA will provide bus shuttle services to Lenox Station to the south and Chamblee Station to the north. Riders who normally park at Brookhaven are encouraged to park at any nearby station and take the train from there.

The local bus routes that run out of the Brookhaven station — routes 8, 25, 47 and 110 — are not affected and will operate as scheduled.

The work is similar to what was done earlier this year at the Airport Station. It closed for six weeks beginning in April to replace tiles and do other work. The same gray pavers used at the Airport Station will be used in Brookhaven.

In both cases, MARTA said closing the stations allow them to complete the work faster, more safely and with less expense. Carrie Rocha, MARTA’s chief capital officer, told the agency’s board of directors that closing the Brookhaven station cuts construction time from 23 months to six weeks.

MARTA estimates it will decrease project costs by $9 million.

The whole project is expected to cost $13 million.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With New York City aqueduct in repair, mayor promises water will remain safe and tasty
Placeholder Image

Update: Flood warning issued for Glynn County from Sunday and until further notice41m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Mixed messages mount in aftermath of fire at Conyers chemical plant
Placeholder Image

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Let someone else do my driving, please
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta inspector general report finds bribery in city permitting process51m ago
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Where Atlanta City Council candidates fall on top issues
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship