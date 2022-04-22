Third cityhood lawsuit targets East Cobb

Under the Georgia constitution, local governments are given 14 “supplemental powers,” which includes the ability to provide certain public services if they choose and levy taxes. The lawsuit argues that these can’t be regulated by the legislature through what’s known as a “local law,” or legislation that applies to only one entity, rather than to all local governments generally.

East Cobb’s charter requires the city to provide certain services, like public safety, while prohibiting the government from offering others without seeking voter approval through a public referendum. It also limits the city property tax rate to a maximum of 1 mill.

Colin Brady, a retired businessman who is challenging the referendum, told the AJC he worries residents may vote for a city of East Cobb thinking it will provide limited services, when that won’t necessarily be the case. If a court strikes down the disputed provisions, future city leaders could expand the city’s scope without asking for the public’s permission.

“We’re voting on one thing, and I think we’re getting another,” said Brady, who has lived in East Cobb since 1985. “And the potential of what we’re getting is scary. The potential for the new city to do things that we don’t understand is scary.”

Before the East Cobb suit was filed, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, (R-Powder Springs), filed a motion this week to intervene in the other two cases on behalf of the cityhood movements and consolidate them into one case.

“The right to vote is a sacred Constitutional right that should be respected by all citizens and elected officials,” her motion says. “Unfortunately, petitioners are actively seeking to deny this fundamental right to vote without any basis in law or fact.”