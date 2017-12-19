Atlanta Pastor Charles Stanley’s ‘Life Principles Bible’ hits 1 million mark

Atlanta Pastor Charles F. Stanley recently hit a publishing milestone - the sale of a million copies of his popular bible.
“The Charles F. Stanley Life Principles Bible,” focuses on the principles Stanley has learned and explored through his years of ministry and teaching.
Members of the Nashville-based Thomas Nelson publishing team recently presented Stanley, 85, with premium leather editions of the bible during chapel service at In Touch Ministries .
Related:
The Charles F. Stanley Life Principle Bible is available in the New King James Version, the New American Standard Bible and the New International versions.
Stanley came to First Baptist in 1969 as associate pastor and was elected as senior pastor in 1971.
Since then, the church has grown from 2,000 to 13,000 members.