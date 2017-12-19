X

Atlanta Pastor Charles Stanley’s ‘Life Principles Bible’ hits 1 million mark

Who is Pastor Charles F.  Stanley Charles F. Stanley is the longtime pastor of First Baptist Church Atlanta. He came to the church in 1969 and has been the senior pastor since 1971. The Dry Fork, Va., native also founded In Touch Ministries. His radio and television broadcasts reach 180 nations. Stanley, 85, recently recommended a pastoral succession plan. He named Senior Associate Pastor Anthony George as his successor. However, Stanley, who received the call to ministry at age 14, said he intends to r

News | Dec 19, 2017
By Shelia Poole, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Pastor Charles F. Stanley recently hit a publishing milestone - the sale of a million copies of his popular bible.

“The Charles F. Stanley Life Principles Bible,” focuses on the principles Stanley has learned and explored through his years of ministry and teaching.

First Baptist Church Atlanta Senior Pastor Charles F. Stanley announced his succession plan, naming Senior Associate Pastor Anthony George to replace him when the time comes. HANDOUT
Members of the Nashville-based Thomas Nelson publishing team recently presented Stanley, 85,  with premium leather editions of the bible during chapel service at In Touch Ministries .

The Charles F. Stanley Life Principle Bible is available in the New King James Version, the New American Standard Bible and the New International versions.

Stanley came to First Baptist in 1969 as associate pastor and was elected as senior pastor in 1971.

Since then, the church has grown from 2,000 to 13,000 members.

