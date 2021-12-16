The view of Atlanta’s skyline from the Westside is about to get better

The improvement district, as well as local nonprofit Friends of Waterworks, said they have been negotiating with the city for five years to open up the park. Atlanta Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Mikita Browning gave the go-ahead after the city determined it could maintain water operations. Councilman Dustin Hillis, who represents the area, also supported the idea.

“Upper Westside Improvement District has never given up on the effort to open the reservoir grounds,” said Elizabeth Hollister, the executive director of the improvement district. “The residents and the businesses tell us they want more parks in the Howell Mill-Marietta area, and we have a huge, magnificent space which was once open to everyone and will be again.”