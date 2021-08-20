ajc logo
X

Visiting Westside Park: Directions, hours, things to do

People stop and take in the scenic overlook at Westside Park. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Caption
People stop and take in the scenic overlook at Westside Park. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Westside Park opened to the public this week, becoming Atlanta’s largest park. Over 200 acres of paths, lawns and playgrounds surround the picturesque Bellwood Quarry, which the city turned into a reservoir to hold up to 2.4 billion gallons of water.

Here are some things to keep in mind before visiting the park.

Location:

If you’re driving to the park, there are two main entrances off Johnson Road with free parking lots, located around 1600 and 1660 Johnson Road. There are also pedestrian entrances off Johnson Road to the north and at the end of Grove Park Place on the southern side of the park. You can also get into the park via the Proctor Creek Greenway, which starts near the Bankhead MARTA station.

Hours:

City parks are open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

Amenities:

Westside Park has a number of walking and biking paths and trails, as well a playgrounds, open lawns, restrooms, and pavilions for special events. One of the hallmarks of the park is the grand overlook over the reservoir.

Crystal Betts (left) stops and talks with other dog owners while walking along one of the paths that runs through Westside Park on Friday, August 20, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Caption
Crystal Betts (left) stops and talks with other dog owners while walking along one of the paths that runs through Westside Park on Friday, August 20, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Is it ADA accessible?

Yes, most of the paths are ADA-compliant.

Can I swim in the reservoir?

Nope, the reservoir is fenced off and all recreational activities are off-limits. Other city park rules are available online.

In Other News
1
Atlanta candidates qualify: 14 will run in Nov. 2 mayor’s race
2
Westside Park, Atlanta’s largest park, is now open to the public
3
Vaccinated Henry County teacher who died of COVID-19 loved education...
4
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 20)
5
Fayette County Schools encourages residents to get vaccinated
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top