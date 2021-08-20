Visiting Westside Park: Directions, hours, things to do

Westside Park opened to the public this week, becoming Atlanta’s largest park. Over 200 acres of paths, lawns and playgrounds surround the picturesque Bellwood Quarry, which the city turned into a reservoir to hold up to 2.4 billion gallons of water.
Here are some things to keep in mind before visiting the park.
Location:
If you’re driving to the park, there are two main entrances off Johnson Road with free parking lots, located around 1600 and 1660 Johnson Road. There are also pedestrian entrances off Johnson Road to the north and at the end of Grove Park Place on the southern side of the park. You can also get into the park via the Proctor Creek Greenway, which starts near the Bankhead MARTA station.
Hours:
City parks are open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.
Amenities:
Westside Park has a number of walking and biking paths and trails, as well a playgrounds, open lawns, restrooms, and pavilions for special events. One of the hallmarks of the park is the grand overlook over the reservoir.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Is it ADA accessible?
Yes, most of the paths are ADA-compliant.
Can I swim in the reservoir?
Nope, the reservoir is fenced off and all recreational activities are off-limits. Other city park rules are available online.