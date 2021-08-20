Visiting Westside Park: Directions, hours, things to do

Hours:

City parks are open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

Amenities:

Westside Park has a number of walking and biking paths and trails, as well a playgrounds, open lawns, restrooms, and pavilions for special events. One of the hallmarks of the park is the grand overlook over the reservoir.

Crystal Betts (left) stops and talks with other dog owners while walking along one of the paths that runs through Westside Park on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Is it ADA accessible?

Yes, most of the paths are ADA-compliant.

Can I swim in the reservoir?

Nope, the reservoir is fenced off and all recreational activities are off-limits. Other city park rules are available online.