The choice in runoff for Atlanta council president: Electoral newcomer or longtime office-holder?

The exchange highlights the question facing voters: Should the council be led by a new face at City Hall, or someone who has been part of the city’s elected leadership for years?

The council president is in charge of running the biweekly council meetings and appoints members and chairs to city council committees. But the president cannot introduce legislation and only votes in the event of a tie. The president leads the city if the mayor leaves office or dies.

Shipman, an Arkansas native who lives in the Old Fourth Ward, argues a fresh voice is needed in the council chambers.

While he has never run for office, Shipman is no stranger to Atlanta’s political and civic scene. He was the founding CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, shepherding the museum through a decade of planning and fundraising. Shipman also led the center for a year after it opened downtown in 2014. He took the reins at Woodruff in 2017, announcing last summer that he was leaving that position.

“Voters were looking for someone who was going to make the city work better (and) in some ways take it in a different direction,” Shipman said in an interview, referencing the Nov. 2 election results, where he finished in first place. “We have an opportunity to bring fresh leadership to the city.”

Archibong, meanwhile, says someone with years of legislative experience should lead the council as it works to build a relationship with a new mayoral administration and grapples with a number of challenges facing the city, such as crime, poverty and gentrification.

She currently leads the city’s utilities committee and works as an attorney. A resident of East Atlanta, Archibong is a former education activist and business association president in the neighborhood.

Archibong, who proudly wears the nickname “Battlin’ Natalyn,” said her time on council has shown she’s not afraid to question or stand up to City Hall officials in the mayor’s office. As council president, she said, she would tell members that they do not have to introduce a proposal simply because the mayor’s office wants them to do so.

“We know that there will be number of brand new council members,” Archibong said. “This isn’t a time to have a council president who also needs to be retrained and guided through processes. Why not elect someone who is already experienced and already knows City Hall and knows public service?”

The two candidates share some similarities — both say they want to use the office to work with the mayor’s office, while bolstering the council’s role and holding the next administration accountable.

They’ve each pitched some ideas they want the next council to tackle: Archibong mentioned legislation that would require gas stations to install cameras at every pump, and an ordinance to establish child savings accounts for low-income children. Shipman hopes to help shepherd rail on the Beltline, and wants to see the city provide a steady funding stream for an afterschool program to bolster early childhood education. He’s also raised the possibility of a new council committee focused on sustainability.

In the Nov. 2 general election, Shipman performed especially well in Buckhead and northeast Atlanta, taking 31% of the vote. Former Atlanta Public Schools board member Courtney English, who finished in third place and didn’t make the runoff, finished first across much of the Westside and southwest Atlanta, an area where Archibong outperformed Shipman. She secured a spot in the runoff by holding her own on the Eastside and in DeKalb County, garnering support from about 28% of the electorate.

Early voting for the Atlanta elections started Wednesday and runs through Nov. 24.