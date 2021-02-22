Atlanta Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong launches run for City Council president

Explore Rare challenge of incumbent Atlanta mayor means another tense political year

She said her greatest accomplishments on Council include establishing the city’s Housing Commission and a small business advisory council. She said her knowledge of local issues, relationships with other councilors and ties to the city as an Atlanta Public Schools parent make her well-suited to step into the council president role.

“Spending the time that I’ve spent on Council, I can say that I’m a subject matter expert,” said Archibong, who currently chairs the Council’s City Utilities committee.

The council president is in charge of leading meetings and serves as mayor if the mayor leaves their post. The president cannot introduce legislation, and only votes in the event of a tie. As president, Archibong said, she would work to bolster communication between the City Council and the public, and its relationship with the mayor’s office.

“I’m going to do my best to strengthen that connective tissue between the Council and the public,” she said.

A former education activist and business association president in East Atlanta, Archibong currently works as an attorney. At least two candidates, Liliana Bakhtiari and Mandy Mahoney, launched campaigns for Archibong’s seat before she announced her bid for council president.