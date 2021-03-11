Former Woodruff CEO Doug Shipman jumping into Atlanta council president race

“My experiences around bringing people together to really make these big kinds of things happen, I think I can serve that role on council,” said Shipman, an Arkansas native who lives in the Old Fourth Ward.

After helping to guide the creation of the Center for Civil and Human Rights, Shipman became president and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center. AJC File

He plans to formally launch his campaign in the coming weeks and unveil specific policy proposals at that time.

Shipman previously shepherded the civil rights museum through a decade of planning and fundraising and led it for a year after it opened downtown in 2014. He became the leader of the arts center in 2017, and announced last summer that he was leaving that position.

“As we come out of COVID, as we move forward, I think it’s a really important time. It think it’ll be an important election and I’m excited to bring some ideas to it,” Shipman said.

The council president is in charge of leading meetings; they cannot introduce legislation and only vote in the event of a tie.