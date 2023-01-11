ajc logo
Taylor Croft to cover cities for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Taylor Croft has been selected to be the newspaper’s municipal reporter.

A former intern with the AJC, Croft will now be reporting on the local news team covering the cities of Marietta, Smyrna, Mableton, and Decatur, as well as major news in other small cities in metro Atlanta.

Croft graduated from Kennesaw State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and previously reported for Fresh Take Georgia at KSU’s Center for Sustainable Journalism.

She helped cover Cobb County for the AJC last year. Croft can be reached at taylor.croft@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.

About the Author

Todd C. Duncan is the Senior Editor for Recruitment & Staff Development for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

