Suspect in Apalachee High School shooting set for first court appearance

The teen’s father, Colin Gray, was arrested Thursday on charges including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, officials said.

GBI Director Chris Hosey said the father’s charges are “directly connected with the actions of his son.”

“These charges stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” Hosey told reporters Thursday night outside the high school.

Officials declined to elaborate on their decision to charge Colin Gray, citing the ongoing investigation.

Those killed were Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, assistant football coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall, 39, and math teacher Christina Irimie, 53.

The deadly school shooting stunned the tight-knit community. On Thursday, hundreds of distraught students and parents returned to campus to place flowers at the growing memorial outside the school.

Among the mourners was 14-year-old Nicole Cabrera, who was in a nearby classroom Wednesday morning when the gunfire erupted.

“I was in the same hallway,” she said, choking back tears on the front lawn of her high school. “I heard everything.”

She had a fourth-period gym class with Angulo and said she was heartbroken that he and three others were killed.

“He was just a really nice person,” Cabrera said. “None of them deserved what happened to them. It’s so messed up.”

Others lamented the lack of gun restrictions in the U.S. and questioned how a 14-year-old boy was able to access the rifle in the first place.

Shayla Hadziahmetovic, a 2018 graduate of Apalachee High, took part in the nationwide student walkout her senior year after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

“We were really rattled to find out this happened at our own school,” she said. “Nothing has changed. Nothing’s happening, nothing is being fixed and students are still in fear ... Nobody should have to go to school like this.”

Those injured in Wednesday’s shooting included eight students and one teacher, according to the GBI. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said all nine are expected to make a full recovery.

