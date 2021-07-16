Stone Mountain Park seeks new private business partner

Confederate supporters and far-right militia groups have used Stone Mountain as a rallying point in recent years, at times drawing counter protesters and producing tense clashes in the park. Activists have also renewed their calls diminish or eliminate tributes to the Lost Cause, which include streets named for Confederate leaders and homages to states that fought to preserve slavery.

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has recently taken incremental steps in that direction, voting to relocate Confederate flags from the base of the mountain’s walk-up trail and to form a committee that will create a truth-telling exhibit at the park’s on-site museum.

Memorial association CEO Bill Stephens has admitted those moves are largely driven by financial concerns. Revenue has been down dramatically in recent years, driven especially by corporations and other large organizations shying away from hosting events at the park.

Stephens has said that, during preliminary conversations with several potential replacements for Silver Dollar City, companies have stressed that they wouldn’t bid “unless we do something about the Confederacy issue.”

The request for proposals that was issued on Thursday asks potential suitors to address how “a re-imagining/re-positioning of the park” would fit into their strategy for maximizing revenues. A one-page addendum also suggests companies interested in the gig familiarize themselves with the Stone Mountain Action Coalition, the grassroots group leading the charge for changes to the park’s Confederate imagery.

Proposals are due by Sept. 8. A finalist could be selected by October.

“Revenues and attendance have been exceptionally strong this year to date as the recovery from COVID continues,” Stephens said Friday. “It is an extraordinary opportunity for a management company interested in a public-private partnership.”