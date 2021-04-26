Stone Mountain Park CEO: ‘Tell the truth’ about carving, move flags

Any changes would ultimately need approval from the memorial association’s nine-member board, which was holding its first meeting under new chairman Abraham Mosley. Mosley, a longtime pastor from Athens, was sworn in last week as the board’s first Black leader.

The park museum exhibit would contextualize the massive mountainside carving of Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee — which is inextricably tied to the rise of the second Ku Klux Klan and, later, white leaders’ reaction to desegregation and the looming civil rights movement. Such an exhibit could also acknowledge the park’s history as a Native American burial ground.

Other proposals include relocating several Confederate flags that fly at the bottom of the mountain’s walk-up trail.

They would be relocated to another area near the base of the mountain that already hosts a number of smaller tributes to the Confederacy.

Confederate Hall, the building that effectively serves as the headquarters for park staff and other educational programs, would also be renamed under Stephens’ proposal.

Demands for a more complete reckoning with Stone Mountain’s history are nothing new. Activists have been calling for changes for years.

But things have reached a new inflection point since last summer, when nationwide protests over police killings of Black men and systemic racism also put Confederate imagery back in the crosshairs.

A grassroots group called the Stone Mountain Action Coalition formed against the backdrop of those protests and has for months pushed for comprehensive changes to the park. Their many proposals include stopping maintenance on the carving and changing street names honoring folks like Davis, Jackson and Lee.

Those items were not included in Stephens’ presentation. He did say changes to the names of other park features — like Venable Lake, named after the Klansman who sold the mountain to the state of Georgia in 1958 — could be on the table.

Stephens said he wants to tell the full story of the mountain and the park, warts and all.

He also presented the proposed changes as a financial necessity.

Park revenue was about $49 million in 2019, Stephens said. It fell to about $22 million last year.

The CEO said much of that dramatic decrease was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the park has also lost sponsorships and had corporations decline to host events or conventions at its facilities due to “the Confederacy issue.”

Stephens said Marriott, which runs the park’s primary hotel and conference center, plans to pull out of the park next year.

So does Silver Dollar City-Stone Mountain Park, the subsidiary of Norcross-based Herschend Family Entertainment that has operated the park’s money-making attractions since 1998. The company notified the memorial association last summer that it planned to end that relationship effective August 2022, citing “protests and division” as part of its rationale.

Stephens said the memorial association has begun drafting requests for proposals to find Herschend’s replacement and he’s had preliminary conversations with five different potential suitors.

“All five of them have said that unless we do something about the Confederacy issue they’re not going to bid” on the contract, Stephens said.

TIMELINE: History of Stone Mountain and Stone Mountain Park

1915 The founding of the second Ku Klux Klan takes place at Stone Mountain, when a handful of founders burn a cross on top of the mountain.

1916 Sam Venable, a Klan-affiliated businessman who owns the mountain and operates it as a granite quarry, leases its north face to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

1923 Carving starts on the massive mountainside tribute to Confederate leaders. Gutzon Borglum – a reputed white supremacist who would go on to work on Mount Rushmore – is the original sculptor.

1925 Borglum leaves after about two years, with only the head of Gen. Robert E. Lee completed. Work continues for a time but is ultimately halted by financial issues.

1941 Georgia Governor Eugene Talmadge forms the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, but efforts at resuming the carving are thwarted by World War II.

1958 With Brown v. Board of Education recently decided and the Civil Rights Movement looming, the state of Georgia purchases Stone Mountain for about $2 million. The memorial association becomes a state authority tasked with maintaining a monument to the Confederacy. Carving resumes.

1965 Stone Mountain Park officially opens, on the 100th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

1970 The carving of Confederate president Jefferson Davis and generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee is dedicated. The sculpture itself measures 190 feet across 90 feet tall, with a carved-out backdrop covering about three acres.

1983 Stone Mountain Park hosts its first laser show.

1998 The park's money-generating attractions are privatized, as the state partners with Silver Dollar City, an arm of Herschend Family Entertainment.

2019 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs new law increasing protections for Confederate monuments.

2020 The deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police – and Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of white neighbors in Brunswick, Ga. – spark nationwide protests. Attention again turns to Confederate monuments; many across the country, and in nearby Decatur, are taken down. An activist group called the Stone Mountain Action Coalition and others launch a new push for dramatic changes to the Confederate imagery at Stone Mountain Park.

2020 Silver Dollar City notifies state officials that the company will be ending its lease to operate revenue-generating attractions in summer 2022. It cites the COVID-19 pandemic and frequent tensions at the park.

2021 Rev. Abraham Mosley, a pastor from Athens, becomes the first Black chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association.

