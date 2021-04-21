Kemp taps first Black chairman of Stone Mountain Memorial Association

“Certainly, there are mounting problems that have been brought before us. But we’ve got to handle them one at a time,” Mosley said. “We’ve got to be patient. I don’t want to be the man who prayed, ‘Lord, give me patience, but give it to me right now.’”

In addition to the massive mountainside carving of Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, Stone Mountain Park is home to streets, buildings, flags and many other smaller attractions that pay tribute to the Confederacy. The mountain was also the birthplace of the second Ku Klux Klan.

Demands for change are nothing new.

But last summer’s nationwide protests over police killings of Black men and systemic racism — as well as white supremacists, militia groups and others frequently using the mountain as a rallying point — reignited the debate.

A grassroots group called the Stone Mountain Action Coalition has for months pushed for a comprehensive transformation of the park to make it more welcoming to diverse visitors.

The group said this week it was encouraged by Mosley’s appointment.

“It is our hope,” the group said in an emailed statement, “that the appointment ... is the first of many changes at this public park that will result in the immediate and complete removal of symbols, monuments, flags, street, place and building names, events and activities that honor and celebrate the Confederacy and the Ku Klux Klan.”

Georgia law mandates that the memorial association maintain a tribute to the Confederacy at Stone Mountain Park, and otherwise makes it difficult to remove or alter such monuments. Memorial association leaders, including now-former board chair Ray Stallings Smith III, have long been resistant to any significant modifications.

That could be changing.

April 20, 2021 Stone Mountain - Aerial photograph shows Confederate Memorial Carving at Stone Mountain Park on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The memorial association board hasn’t met since November, when it tasked CEO Bill Stephens with exploring options that would “bring Stone Mountain Park into the 21st century.”

The board is now scheduled to meet Monday afternoon. A recently posted agenda for the meeting includes time for Stephens to deliver “remarks and [a] presentation.”

Few specifics have been confirmed publicly, but state Rep. Billy Mitchell, a Democrat whose district includes Stone Mountain Park, said he expects “some of their goals and some of their aspirations” to be outlined during the meeting.

“Reverend Mosley is a good man who is not afraid to take on challenging situations,” Stephens said in a statement provided to the AJC. “The decisions made in the next few months are crucial to the future of the park. We look forward to working with him as we take on the hard issues and tough choices ahead.”

Any proposals brought forth by Stephens would require approval by the full board.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond became the first Black member of the memorial association’s board in 2017. He left after about a year but, as a native of Athens, has known Mosley for more than four decades.

Thurmond said he has “great confidence” in Mosley as a person, and is hopeful that his appointment “is a signal that the governor and the board is ready to move in a more inclusive direction.”

At the same time, Thurmond was disappointed that another memorial association board member — Gregory Levett Sr., the well-known funeral home operator across metro Atlanta — was denied another term.

Levett had been the most outspoken supporter of changes at Stone Mountain Park and backed many of the proposals brought forth by the Stone Mountain Action Coalition. He told the AJC that he believes that was “100%” what precipitated the call last week telling him his services were no longer needed.

Levett is Black as is his replacement, East Metro CID executive director Christopher Sanders. The latter was sworn in alongside Mosley on Tuesday.

“He’s going to need the board of directors’ support,” Levett said of the new chair. “He can’t do nothing if they don’t support him. And if they keep that same attitude, nothing’s going to change.”

Kemp, meanwhile, said Mosley would “bring a lot of cohesion to the association and, really, to the state.”

“It’s important that we really look to our future and move forward in the right way,” the governor said. “And he’ll be the right leader to do that.”

TIMELINE: History of Stone Mountain and Stone Mountain Park

1915 The founding of the second Ku Klux Klan takes place at Stone Mountain, when a handful of founders burn a cross on top of the mountain.

1916 Sam Venable, a Klan-affiliated businessman who owns the mountain and operates it as a granite quarry, leases its north face to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

1923 Carving starts on the massive mountainside tribute to Confederate leaders. Gutzon Borglum – a reputed white supremacist who would go on to work on Mount Rushmore – is the original sculptor.

1925 Borglum leaves after about two years, with only the head of Gen. Robert E. Lee completed. Work continues for a time but is ultimately halted by financial issues.

1941 Georgia Governor Eugene Talmadge forms the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, but efforts at resuming the carving are thwarted by World War II.

1958 With Brown v. Board of Education recently decided and the Civil Rights Movement looming, the state of Georgia purchases Stone Mountain for about $2 million. The memorial association becomes a state authority tasked with maintaining a monument to the Confederacy. Carving resumes.

1965 Stone Mountain Park officially opens, on the 100th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

1970 The carving of Confederate president Jefferson Davis and generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee is dedicated. The sculpture itself measures 190 feet across 90 feet tall, with a carved-out backdrop covering about three acres.

1983 Stone Mountain Park hosts its first laser show.

2016 A “white power” demonstration at Stone Mountain draws hundreds of counter-protesters, marking the first of many tense clashes in subsequent years, as the national conversation over systemic racism and Confederate symbols flares again and again.

2017 DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is appointed to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, becoming its first Black member.

2019 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs new law increasing protections for Confederate monuments.

2020 The deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police – and Ahmaud Arbery at the hands of white neighbors in Brunswick, Ga. – spark nationwide protests. Attention again turns to Confederate monuments; many across the country, and in nearby Decatur, are taken down. An activist group called the Stone Mountain Action Coalition and others launch a new push for dramatic changes to the Confederate imagery at Stone Mountain Park.

2021 Rev. Abraham Mosley, a pastor from Athens, becomes the first Black chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association.

More about Rev. Abraham Mosley:

Mosley is a native of Sparta, a small town about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta. A father of four, grandfather of eight and well-known community advocate, he has pastored Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Athens since 1974. He was first appointed to the board of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association in 2019.

