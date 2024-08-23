Metro Atlanta

Still want an e-bike? Atlanta’s rebate program is taking applications again

People walk, bike and exercise on Atlanta BeltLine's Eastside Trail on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

People walk, bike and exercise on Atlanta BeltLine's Eastside Trail on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Atlantans who missed out on the first round of the city’s e-bike rebates have another opportunity to apply.

Applications will be accepted for six days starting Saturday, after which a lottery will randomly select cyclists to receive a rebate of up to $2,000 to use for either a standard or cargo e-bike. The city of Atlanta has set aside $1 million for the program to expand affordable and sustainable transportation options.

Nearly 9,000 people applied for the rebates during the first round in June, with 413 people selected. The program is administered by the Atlanta Regional Commission in partnership with Propel ATL, a transit advocacy group.

E-bikes are surging in popularity, and industry experts say sales have grown by at least 400% since before 2020. With motors that make pedaling less strenuous, e-bikes make cycling easier and more accessible.

Rebate recipients can get between $500 and $1,500 for a standard e-bike or between $1,000 and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike to use at one of 12 participating bike shops across Atlanta.

Three-quarters of the rebate money is set aside for low- and moderate-income residents earning at or below 80% of the region’s median household income, currently $60,200 for one person or $86,000 for a family of four. In the first round, 225 of the rebates went to income-qualified individuals.

An ARC report to the Atlanta City Council this month said half of the income-qualified applicants would not have purchase an e-bike without the rebate, compared to 32% of general applicants. Income-qualified applicants were less likely to report owning a car and were more interested in using e-bikes for commuting.

Of the 413 people selected in the first round, 317 submitted eligibility documentation and were issued rebates. ARC said 25% have been redeemed so far. They anticipate 80% will be redeemed within the 90-day deadline.

A third drawing is planned for October to disburse any unclaimed rebate funds.

Atlanta residents over the age of 18 who want a rebate can apply online at atlantaregional.org/ebikerebate from Aug. 24-30. The second round of recipients will be selected the week of Sept. 2.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Here to stay: Atlanta still navigating rentable scooter system
Placeholder Image

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Beltline light rail proponents press Dickens for support
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of the

One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp’s push for litigation limits supported by small business leaders20m ago
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby1h ago
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
2 more days of 80-degree highs before 90s return
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby1h ago
Delta COO departs company after meltdown following CrowdStrike outage34m ago