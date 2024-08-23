Still want an e-bike? Atlanta’s rebate program is taking applications again

Atlantans who missed out on the first round of the city’s e-bike rebates have another opportunity to apply.
Applications will be accepted for six days starting Saturday, after which a lottery will randomly select cyclists to receive a rebate of up to $2,000 to use for either a standard or cargo e-bike. The city of Atlanta has set aside $1 million for the program to expand affordable and sustainable transportation options.
Nearly 9,000 people applied for the rebates during the first round in June, with 413 people selected. The program is administered by the Atlanta Regional Commission in partnership with Propel ATL, a transit advocacy group.
E-bikes are surging in popularity, and industry experts say sales have grown by at least 400% since before 2020. With motors that make pedaling less strenuous, e-bikes make cycling easier and more accessible.
Rebate recipients can get between $500 and $1,500 for a standard e-bike or between $1,000 and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike to use at one of 12 participating bike shops across Atlanta.
Three-quarters of the rebate money is set aside for low- and moderate-income residents earning at or below 80% of the region’s median household income, currently $60,200 for one person or $86,000 for a family of four. In the first round, 225 of the rebates went to income-qualified individuals.
An ARC report to the Atlanta City Council this month said half of the income-qualified applicants would not have purchase an e-bike without the rebate, compared to 32% of general applicants. Income-qualified applicants were less likely to report owning a car and were more interested in using e-bikes for commuting.
Of the 413 people selected in the first round, 317 submitted eligibility documentation and were issued rebates. ARC said 25% have been redeemed so far. They anticipate 80% will be redeemed within the 90-day deadline.
A third drawing is planned for October to disburse any unclaimed rebate funds.
Atlanta residents over the age of 18 who want a rebate can apply online at atlantaregional.org/ebikerebate from Aug. 24-30. The second round of recipients will be selected the week of Sept. 2.
