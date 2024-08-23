Still want an e-bike? Atlanta’s rebate program is taking applications again

E-bikes are surging in popularity, and industry experts say sales have grown by at least 400% since before 2020. With motors that make pedaling less strenuous, e-bikes make cycling easier and more accessible.

Rebate recipients can get between $500 and $1,500 for a standard e-bike or between $1,000 and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike to use at one of 12 participating bike shops across Atlanta.

Three-quarters of the rebate money is set aside for low- and moderate-income residents earning at or below 80% of the region’s median household income, currently $60,200 for one person or $86,000 for a family of four. In the first round, 225 of the rebates went to income-qualified individuals.

An ARC report to the Atlanta City Council this month said half of the income-qualified applicants would not have purchase an e-bike without the rebate, compared to 32% of general applicants. Income-qualified applicants were less likely to report owning a car and were more interested in using e-bikes for commuting.

Of the 413 people selected in the first round, 317 submitted eligibility documentation and were issued rebates. ARC said 25% have been redeemed so far. They anticipate 80% will be redeemed within the 90-day deadline.

A third drawing is planned for October to disburse any unclaimed rebate funds.

Atlanta residents over the age of 18 who want a rebate can apply online at atlantaregional.org/ebikerebate from Aug. 24-30. The second round of recipients will be selected the week of Sept. 2.