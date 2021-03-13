Spelman sets sights on innovation, endowments in ‘Ascends’ campaign

Among its fundraising priorities, Spelman wants to bring in an additional $70 million to enhance scholarships, to launch a summer bridge program that will begin with a partnership with Atlanta Public Schools, renovate its Rockefeller Fine Arts Building and create an endowment for a planned innovation and arts center.

“Your faith in us inspires us to ascend even higher,” Mary Schmidt Campbell, the school’s president, said after announcing the success so far in the “outrageously ambitious” funding campaign.

Gina Hudgins Ashe, a 1983 graduate of Spelman, said the fundraising is key to ensuring that Black women continue to have a place at the helm of world change.

“I am passionate about Spelman College because of the impact it has had on shaping the lives of women of African descent and for ensuring our rightful place in society for more than 100 years,” said Ashe, who also is a trustee. “And the work of our beloved institution in that regard is never done.”