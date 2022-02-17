Morehouse College announces $500 million fundraising campaign

Morehouse’s tuition, room and board is about $43,500.

Morehouse leaders said they also want to modernize the campus. The college’s plans include renovating some residential halls, academic buildings and its stadium, building a Center for Black Entrepreneurship and funding other technological enhancements.

Some Morehouse students joined in protest with students from other HBCUs last year to highlight substandard housing conditions on their campuses. Morehouse administrators met with the organizers to discuss the concerns.

Thomas said the college also wants to use some of the money to hire faculty. He noted about 30% of professors will be eligible for retirement within the next five years.

The college plans to raise the money by asking alumni to increase their giving and seeking funds from other sources. HBCUs have historically received less money from large donors and philanthropic foundations.

“The work will not be easy, but we believe,” Thomas said.