Root House Museum seeks to raise $10K to remodel garden

Built in the 1840s, the Root House was home to William and Hannah Root. William Root was born in 1815 in Philadelphia and in 1839, moved to Marietta to open drug store on the Square, Cobb Landmarks said. They lived in the home with their children and extended family from 1845 to 1886. Hannah Root’s father, Leonard Simpson, lived with the family until his death on Oct. 11, 1856.

William Root, Marietta’s first pharmacist, most likely used his garden to grow plants and herbs to manage insomnia and anxiety, said Cobb Landmarks.

Cobb Landmarks uses the Manning Family Cabin, which was built in the 1830s, to share the stories of enslaved people who labored on the property. According to the organization, the 1860 U.S. Census showed Marietta had 297 households and about 2,600 people. The city’s enslaved population was 1,176 in 1860, Cobb Landmarks said. About 46 percent, or 137 households, owned enslaved individuals, the organization said.

Anyone who wants to help Cobb Landmarks transform the Root House garden can visit the museum’s website to make a donation.