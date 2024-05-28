Republican member of Fulton elections board won’t certify primary results

The legal action does not impact primary results.

The board certified the May 21 election results during a special meeting on Tuesday, when Adams abstained from voting. Before the vote, Adams said the county “must correct the way we do our elections.” She said the board is “window dressing.”

“The important decisions are made by the (county) staff and behind closed doors,” Adams said in the meeting. “The board has not and clearly should be monitoring our elections. It’s time to fix the problems in our elections.”

Aaron Johnson, a Democratic member of the board, said he’s sick of the county’s elections department and its staff being dragged through the mud when they do “an exceptional job.” He said Fulton is the most monitored county in Georgia and that the board’s certification of election results is just a step in an ongoing process.

“The State (Election) Board still has to certify,” Johnson said. “It’s a continual process, it’s not something that ends today. The problem that we have in Fulton County is the continuous misrepresentation of what actually is going on.”

The county did not immediately comment on Adams’ case, which is assigned to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville.

On Friday, the Democratic Party of Georgia and Democratic National Committee sought to intervene in the case, saying it threatens to impair their interests. Party chair and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams said presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his supporters have made it clear that they will try to block certification of November’s election if defeated.

“This is a transparent attempt to set the stage for that fight,” Williams said of Adams’ lawsuit. “The Democratic Party of Georgia will continue to combat Trump’s efforts to undermine our democracy and ensure local elections are certified, which is required by law.”

Trump and 14 codefendants are charged in an alleged scheme to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia.

Adams has been a director for the conservative political organization Tea Party Patriots, which supports Trump’s bid for a second term in the White House. She is one of two board members nominated by the Fulton County Republican Party. The five-member board also includes two nominees from the county’s Democratic Party and a chairperson nominated by the county’s commissioners.

Adams’ attorneys say her lawsuit is simply meant to ensure that she can perform her legal duties as a board member.

“I’m shocked the Democrats are not supporting Ms. Adams,” said Mike Berry of the America First Policy Institute, which is helping Adams with her case. “Ensuring election boards and their members comply with the law seems like it should be a bipartisan issue.”

Adams wants lists of all qualified county electors showing those who signed in at polling locations as well as those who returned absentee ballots, the numbers of votes cast on particular machines and during advance voting, information on provisional and “drop box” ballots, digital images of ballots as they were cast, and all absentee ballot applications and envelopes, among other data.

She said that without the information, she is required to trust the “bare representations” of the county elections director, who oversees validation of election results. She cited concerns over the county’s past elections, which led to intervention by the State Election Board.

Adams said a ruling in her favor “is consistent with Georgia’s policy of building public trust and confidence in Georgia’s elections.”

She is also challenging the power of the county elections director, claiming it’s not logical for the board to delegate to a director the power to conduct an election “with no oversight or access” by the board and for the director to deny board members access to the election materials and processes under their control.

“The election materials and processes are first, last, and always the (board’s) responsibility,” Adams said in her complaint.

In a March 7 email attached to the lawsuit, the county elections director told Adams that board members are welcome to observe the “reconciliation” of election results before certification. The director said that most of the information Adams sought was not immediately available for review before the certification deadline.

Adams said she was told by the board chair that she would need to formally seek the board’s approval for access to the information. She said she was also warned after voting not to certify the presidential primary results that she could face a misdemeanor charge for refusing to perform her board duties.