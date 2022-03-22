Public health, housing tops Cobb wish list for stimulus funds

Last year, the county hired Deloitte, a New York City-based consulting firm, to help the board determine how to spend $148 million Cobb is owed from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021.

The county has spent about $20 million already. Deloitte on Tuesday laid out a spending blueprint for the remaining $128 million, after collecting input from residents, business owners, non-profits and other community leaders.