Cobb asking public’s opinion on ARPA spending

Cobb County residents have a little more time to weigh in on how Cobb County should spend American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Cobb County will receive nearly $148 million in federal aid as part of the $1.9 trillion ARPA bill that President Joe Biden signed into law in March. Cobb got its first $73.8 million installment May 15.
The next batch is expected to come in May 2022, according to Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt.
An online survey available through Wednesday gives residents the chance to suggest how to best allocate the pandemic-relief dollars.
Cobb commissioners approved a one-year contract with Deloitte, a New York City-based consulting firm, in September to advise county officials how to spend the ARPA dollars. Deloitte is expected to present a report to commissioners sometime next year.
The consultant is conducting the community survey, which is designed to gather input and help shape how Cobb prioritizes its spending.
The online questionnaire, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, lists four pandemic-related needs that survey takers can rank in order of their preferred priority. Those options include: lessening negative economic impact; supporting water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure; supporting public health response and providing premium pay for essential workers.
Cobb County residents interested in taking the survey can access it here. Citizens can also get hard copies of the survey at all Cobb Senior Services’ multipurpose centers. A listing of those senior centers is available here.
