Power outages from Zeta disrupt virtual learning for metro Atlanta schools

City Schools of Decatur, Clayton, Cobb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and DeKalb County schools forged ahead with plans to hold virtual learning, but said they would not penalize students who did not have power and internet access.

A Fayette County schools spokeswoman said the system “weathered the storm fairly well."

“We had some power outages, but school will be able to resume tomorrow," she said. "Our teachers were asked to create asynchronous lessons yesterday for students to work on today. Students will have five days to turn in the lessons in case they are without power.”

Floyd, Hall and Polk County schools did not indicate if they called off their original plans to hold virtual learning sessions Thursday. Forsyth, Henry and Cherokee County schools all canceled in-person and remote classes due to the storm.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters Vanessa McCray, Leon Stafford and Tyler Estep contributed to this report.