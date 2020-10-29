Marietta schools cancel virtual learning due to power outages caused by Zeta

Remote learning has been canceled in Marietta City Schools due to power outages caused by remnants of Hurricane Zeta that moved through north Georgia early Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said the system conferred with Cobb County Emergency Management Agency and “major and extended power outages” have been reported around the county.
“Any attempt at virtual learning today would be too inconsistent and frustrating to be of value to our kids or staff,” he said. “Take the day. Disconnect. There is no expectation for any virtual learning today.”
The Cobb County School District said it will continue to support remote learning for students and staff who have power and internet access. However, a district spokesman said students and staff who can’t log on to the Cobb Teaching and Learning System “won’t be negatively impacted in any way, including attendance.”
Rain and damaging winds from Zeta have left nearly 1 million people without power across Georgia and caused at least one fatality when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Cherokee County.
In Cobb, Department of Transportation crews have responded to 150 calls of trees down, and firefighters have participated in several rescues after trees fell onto homes or vehicles, said county spokesman Ross Cavitt. Multiple intersections are also being manned by Cobb police officers due to inoperable traffic signals.