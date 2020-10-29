X

Atlanta Public Schools cancels virtual classes because of power outages

Atlanta Public Schools will not hold virtual classes Thursday. AJC FILE PHOTO/Alyssa Pointer

Local News | 16 minutes ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Widespread power outages across Atlanta forced the school district to cancel virtual classes Thursday.

Atlanta Public Schools' students have been learning online since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The district announced Thursday morning that it would cancel virtual classes because of power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta.

The district’s custodians, maintenance workers and school resource officers are to report to work by 10 a.m. to help with clean up and other storm recovery efforts, a spokesman said.

Families whose children attend the district’s charter schools should contact those schools directly, APS said.

