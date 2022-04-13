No decision yet from Dickens on keeping police chief beyond 100 days

Dickens did not provide a specific timeline for when he might make an announcement.

“I’m gonna give it some time to really look into it,” Dickens said. “100 days (are) ending today, and that’s when we’ll start the evaluation.”

The mayor acknowledged that some critical crime metrics are not moving in the right direction. As of Monday, Atlanta police tallied 49 homicides in 2022, compared to 37 this time last year.

Overall property crimes, including robbery and car theft, are down, while aggravated assaults have remained even. Police leaders are in the process of planning for the summer months, which typically see an increase in violent crime.

Caption Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens discusses his plans for Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne/AJC

“We’ve moved the needle in certain areas, but there’s definitely still too much violent crime in our community,” Dickens said. “And so that’s why we started the nightlife division as well as we have a Office of Violence Reduction.”

Having served 31 years on the force, Bryant came out of retirement in June 2020 to lead the department after former chief Erika Shields stepped down following the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. He served on an interim basis for nearly a year before former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms named him permanent chief.