Our reporting about the Development Authority of Fulton County

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported June 16 that appointed board members of the Development Authority of Fulton County had collected nearly $800,000 in per diem since 2015.
The AJC also reported that Fulton commissioners did not believe the county had ever set per diem for the authority, as required by law, and some said authority members should give back the money.
A June 1 investigation by the AJC and Channel 2 Action News found that some authority members collected $200 per diem checks simply for signing official documents or for each item listed on meeting agendas.
The authority has suspended per diem following the AJC’s reporting, and Fulton commissioners are weighing what action to take.
Development authorities operate with broad autonomy and receive little scrutiny from the public, but the boards play an outsize role in corporate recruitment and real estate projects by granting property tax breaks, the AJC has reported. Board members are typically appointed by elected leaders and tend to be connected business or political figures.
DAFC is one of the state’s biggest providers of corporate incentives, and its board rarely votes against projects.
