New date set for pivotal meeting of Stone Mountain Park board

The memorial association’s board of directors typically meets on the third Monday of every month, but deviations — or the outright cancellation of meetings — are not unusual. Memorial association CEO Bill Stephens said several board members had conflicts for next week’s original meeting date, so the board will instead meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 24.

The gathering will be a closely watched one, with the nine-member board expected to vote on several proposals Stephens unveiled last month.