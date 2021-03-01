Nearly 3,500 COVID-19 tests given in Atlanta schools in 3 weeks

During the first two weeks of testing, the district reported four positive cases detected: three employees and one student. The APS communications office said it did not have the number of positive cases for the third week, which ended Feb. 19.

The district also could not provide the number of schools where testing is currently taking place and said APS is working with the testing provider to increase its public reporting.

The rapid antigen tests are non-diagnostic tests used for the purpose of public health screenings. If the test detects the presence of COVID-19, APS advises the person to quarantine and seek additional testing from their doctor or a state testing center.

Since late August, APS reported 482 cases of the coronavirus among students and employees. For the week ending Feb. 19, cases included 16 staff and 13 students, according to district data.

Katika Lovett, assistant superintendent of student services, said the first days of testing started slowly as people learned about the procedure, which requires swabbing the front of the nose.

“When you talk about COVID testing a lot of people are very nervous. They think they’re going to have a large swab that goes all the way through their eyeballs, but the surveillance testing is a much more comfortable process,” she said during a recent APS meeting about the coronavirus.

The number of tests administered more than doubled each week since the surveillance program’s launch. Lovett said she’s excited by how many people, especially students, agreed to be tested.

“It’s only as good as the numbers grow, so the more participation we have the better it is,” she said.