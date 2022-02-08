Most potential jurors know details of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

On his questionnaire, the man wrote he believed “all crimes should be punished, whether motivated by hate or not.”

He was among 14 people qualified from Tuesday morning’s panel, bringing the number of qualified jurors to 44 through the first day and a half. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said those selected will be called back next week before prosecutors and defense attorneys exercise their allotted strikes, narrowing the pool down to a panel of 12 jurors and at least four alternates ahead of trial.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of murder in a state case last fall and sentenced in January to life in prison. The McMichaels were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole; Bryan, who filmed the cellphone video of Arbery collapsing in the street from two shotgun blasts, was given possibility of parole.

Separately, the three were also indicted on federal charges accusing them of interfering with Arbery’s rights and targeting him because he was Black. They have pleaded not guilty.

One potential juror, No. 132, said he believes the media often makes race “a bigger issue than it is.”

“Hate is a subjective term,” the U.S. Army veteran wrote on his juror questionnaire. “If you commit a crime against another person, there’s a certain level of hate.”

The prospective juror said he tried to avoid media coverage of the case after receiving his summons in the mail, but he was the only person questioned Tuesday who knew the McMichaels were prepared to enter guilty pleas last week.

“The judge decided not to allow it, I guess,” said No. 132 when asked what he knew about the plea agreement. He was later struck from the jury pool.

The McMichaels had reached a deal with federal prosecutors that would have avoided a second trial for the father and son. In exchange, they hoped to serve the first 30 years of their life sentences in federal custody. But Wood rejected the binding plea agreement last week, telling the men they could plead guilty but she would decide their sentence.

Another prospective juror, No. 152, said he watched two days of the state trial on television last year, including Travis McMichael’s testimony. He also said he’s seen the cellphone video of Arbery’s killing at least four times.

“It was a bad situation all the way around,” he said.

Asked by prosecutors what he thought of Travis McMichael taking the stand, the man said, “I was just glad I was not in his place at the time.”

The potential juror said he believed issues of race are often “overblown” by the media. Asked by prosecutors to list specific examples, he cited George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis and the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Wisconsin.

The juror was excused over the objections of the defense, who noted that prosecutors have expressed interest in playing video of Travis McMichael’s testimony in the state case during the upcoming trial.

“There are an awful lot of jurors who didn’t watch two days of trial, let alone a defendants’ testimony,” Judge Wood told attorneys before striking the juror for cause.

Another prospective juror, No. 153, said she couldn’t understand why a second trial was being held.

“They were convicted of murder last year,” she said. “If they were already convicted, I don’t understand why there’s another trial ... It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, sat in court and listened to to Tuesday’s jury selection. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, he said he believes the evidence presented by prosecutors at trial will be “overwhelming.”

“It doesn’t matter who they pick. The evidence is there,” Marcus Arbery said. “We will get another conviction on Round 2.”