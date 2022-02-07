Ahmaud Arbery case: Jury selection begins today in hate crimes trial

Greg McMichael, a former police officer and investigator with the local district attorney’s office withdrew his guilty plea Thursday evening. Travis McMichael followed suit at a hearing held Friday morning, setting the stage for a second high-profile trial in the 25-year-old Arbery’s deadly shooting.

Explore Travis McMichael withdraws guilty plea in Arbery hate crimes case

Arbery was killed after the three men chased him through their mostly white neighborhood in pickup trucks for about five minutes. Bryan, who joined in the pursuit after seeing Arbery run past his house, filmed the widely shared cellphone video of Arbery falling dead in the street after being shot by Travis at close range.

Caption Ahmaud Arbery was killed two years ago after being chased and shot in a subdivision just outside Brunswick. Caption Ahmaud Arbery was killed two years ago after being chased and shot in a subdivision just outside Brunswick.

The McMichaels contended they were trying to conduct a citizen’s arrest because they suspected Arbery of stealing from a vacant home under construction. Arbery, described by family members as an avid runner, lived about two miles away from the Satilla Shores neighborhood where he was killed. Surveillance cameras filmed him entering the unsecured house on several occasions leading up to his death, though there is no evidence he ever stole anything.

He was unarmed when he was chased down and killed. At last year’s state trial, prosecutors said Arbery had no cellphone with him at the time and couldn’t have called for help if he wanted.

The McMichaels and Bryan were ultimately convicted of murder and other charges by a Glynn County jury of 11 white people and one Black man. The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole; Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Legal experts say federal prosecutors may have a tougher time getting convictions in the hate crimes case, however, because they have to prove the defendants’ actions were motivated by racism.

“No. 1, they have to prove that these defendants are racists,” said attorney Page Pate, who has a law office in downtown Brunswick and is closely following the case. “No. 2, they have to prove that their racism led them to kill Ahmaud Arbery ... The racism has to be the motivating factor for the murder, and that’s harder to prove.”

The government will likely introduce as evidence text messages, social media posts and previous comments made by the defendants pointing toward racial animus. Such evidence could also include Bryan’s statement to the GBI that Travis McMichael used a racial slur while standing over the dying Arbery in the street.

At a June 2020 pretrial hearing in the state’s murder case, GBI agent Richard Dial testified that Bryan said he heard Travis McMichael say “(expletive) n-word” after shooting Arbery.

And the lead FBI agent in the hate crimes case testified last week that the younger McMichael regularly used racial epithets when referring to Black people on social media and in text messages.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Lyons told the court that Travis McMichael did not set out that day “to carry out an act of violence against an African-American person.”

“But he had made assumptions about Ahmaud Arbery that he would not have made if Ahmaud Arbery had been white,” Lyons said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.