More than half of Cobb parents surveyed want face-to-face learning

The Cobb school district will require masks to be worn on school buses and in buildings and classrooms for students, educators and staff. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced whenever possible, and students' desks will be spaced to minimize contact. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided in multiple locations throughout schools, and district staff will implement rigorous daily cleaning practices in buildings and on buses.

Explore Cobb schools shares details about reopening plan

Students will be able to eat their meals in cafeterias, but they will have to maintain social distancing while retrieving their trays and sitting at tables.

Teachers will be responsible for educating both in-person and remote students at the same time. They will have laptops with cameras and equip themselves with Bluetooth microphones so students at home can see and hear them, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale previously said.

The district began the academic year Aug. 17 with virtual-only classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sixth through eighth grades are scheduled to start Oct. 19 and high school students are set to go back Nov. 5. The school district said students and families will have a chance to make their choice for the second semester in December.

As of Thursday, Cobb County has 19,829 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 427 deaths and 1,791 hospitalizations. The two-week case rate now hovers around 107 per 100,000 people. Two weeks ago on Sept. 17, Cobb’s two-week case rate was 174 per 100,000 people. Dr. Janet Memark, district director of the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department, has said numbers greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people indicates high community spread.

Read more about Cobb County schools’ reopening plan by visiting the district’s website.