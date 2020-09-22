Half of Cobb students surveyed want to return to classroom

Cobb County schools has released a video showcasing what the classroom environment will be like for in-person and remote students. Teachers will be answering questions from both groups of students simultaneously and using technology so they don’t have to teach lessons twice, the district said in a press release.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told Cobb school board members Thursday that teachers will have laptops with cameras and equip themselves with Bluetooth microphones so students at home can see and hear them.

“This year will be technology-centric,” Ragsdale said in the news release. “This is the only way we can minimize disruptions if a school or a class needs to quarantine.”

Ragsdale added that some schools may have 80 percent of their students return for in-person learning and others may only have 20 percent. Either way, the superintendent said students will be using devices and the Cobb Teaching and Learning System, its virtual learning platform, “to some degree.”

Students and staff will be required to wear masks on buses and in buildings, including when they are in classes.

In Cobb County, the number of cases per 100,000 people has recently dropped below 200, a threshold Ragsdale said he wanted to see before reopening classrooms. As of Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports the number of COVID-19 cases in Cobb County for the past two weeks have dropped to 151 per 100,000 people.