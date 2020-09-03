Cobb schools announce date to reopen classrooms

Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday in a video message that students will receive in-person learning Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be reserved for individual or small-group support using the remote option and for cleaning and disinfecting buildings.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks on buses and in buildings and educators will have to wear them, whenever possible, while teaching. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed in multiple locations throughout schools and buildings will be subject to “rigorous” daily cleaning, Ragsdale said. The district will also limit volunteers and visitors to schools.

Phase two, which will bring back sixth- through eighth-grade students, has a tentative start date of Monday, Oct. 19. Ninth- through 12th-grade students are set to return Thursday, Nov. 5.

Cobb schools was considering three parameters surrounding the spread of coronavirus to determine when it was safe for the system to reopen classrooms: the reduction of community spread, effective contact tracing protocol and timely results from coronavirus tests.

Those three indicators have “have all been trending and continue to trend in the right direction,” Ragsdale said.

“I trust that everyone will continue to do everything we can to keep the numbers moving in the right direction,” he said.

As of Wednesday, Cobb County had 17,210 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 395 deaths and 1,600 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. In the last two weeks, the case number per 100,000 people was 235. Ragsdale has said the district would begin considering reopening classroom when the cases per 100,000 dropped to around 200.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health District Director Dr. Janet Memark has previously said anything more than 100 cases per 100,000 was classified as high community spread.

