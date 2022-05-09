More than 21K Fulton voters have cast early ballots so far

In District 3, which includes Buckhead and parts of Midtown: Commissioner Lee Morris is uncontested in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Dana Barrett in November.

Explore Fulton offering 30 polling locations for early voting

Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. is running against fellow Democrats Robert Kelly and Andre Sales to represent District 5, which includes a recently redistricted portion of the county’s southern portion. The winner will be uncontested in the general election.

Four non-partisan seats on the Fulton County school board are up this year.

As for the cities: College Park along with East Point and Hapeville will each have a referendum asking residents if they’d like a 1% sales tax to fund water and sewer projects.

The consolidated sample ballots can be seen here. Fulton has 30 early voting locations for the primary.