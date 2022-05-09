More than 21K Fulton voters have cast early ballots so far

More than 21,000 votes have been cast during the first week of early voting in Fulton County, according to state statistics.
It’s sure to be a hot cycle with a gubernatorial being watched around the country, possibly control of the United States Senate in play and a contested commission chair contest. With this being a primary, there are also notable races for secretary of state and lieutenant governor along with labor commissioner.
The Secretary of State’s database as of Monday morning showed that 21,186 ballots in Fulton had been cast. The county had that many despite some issues ensuring people received the correct ballots.
Among the top local issues is the chair race between Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, elected to his current role in 2017, and his two Democratic challengers, Sonya Russell and Jewel Johnson.
Northeast Fulton’s District 1 will feature a new county commissioner because Commissioner Liz Hausmann has chosen to run for state senate. So Republicans former Roswell city councilman Matthew Tyser and Bridget Thorne will compete to see who runs against one of two Democrats, Ricky Blalock and Margaret Goldman, in November.
In District 3, which includes Buckhead and parts of Midtown: Commissioner Lee Morris is uncontested in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Dana Barrett in November.
Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. is running against fellow Democrats Robert Kelly and Andre Sales to represent District 5, which includes a recently redistricted portion of the county’s southern portion. The winner will be uncontested in the general election.
Four non-partisan seats on the Fulton County school board are up this year.
As for the cities: College Park along with East Point and Hapeville will each have a referendum asking residents if they’d like a 1% sales tax to fund water and sewer projects.
The consolidated sample ballots can be seen here. Fulton has 30 early voting locations for the primary.
