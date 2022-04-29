Fulton offering 30 polling locations for early voting

Monday is the start of early voting in Fulton County — with hot races for governor, U.S. Senate and a contested commission chair race.
The 30 polling locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and weekends. Early voting will end May 20. Absentee ballot drop boxes will inside seven early voting locations.
Below is a list of the polling locations:
- Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road SW
Atlanta, 30311
- Alpharetta Branch Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, 30009
- Buckhead Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)
269 Buckhead Ave. NE
Atlanta, 30305
- C.T. Martin Natatorium Recreation Center (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, 30311
- Chastain Park Recreation Center
140 Chastain Park Ave.
Atlanta, 30342
- College Park Library
3647 Main St.
College Park, 30337
- East Point Library
2757 Main St.
East Point, 30344
- East Roswell Branch Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, 30076
- Etris-Darnell Community Recreation
5285 Lakeside Drive
Union City, 30291
- Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road SW
South Fulton, 30331
- Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Float Shoals Road
Union City, 30291
- High Museum of Art
1280 Peachtree St. NE
Atlanta, 30309
- Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, 30022
- Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta, 30310
- Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, 30009
- New Beginnings Senior Center (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)
66 Brooks Drive
Fairburn, 30213
- Northeast Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, 30022
- North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, 30350
- Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway NW
Atlanta, 30327
- Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, 30318
- Palmetto Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway
Palmetto, 30268
- Park Place at Newtown
3125 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, 30022
- Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE
Atlanta, 30306
- Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, 30005
- Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross St.
Roswell, 30075
- Sandy Springs Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)
395 Mount Vernon Highway NE
Sandy Springs, 30328
- South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park, 30349
- Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road SW
Atlanta, 30331
- Welcome All Recreation Center
4255 Will Lee Road
South Fulton, 30349
- Wolf Creek Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)
3100 Enon Road SW
South Fulton, 30331
