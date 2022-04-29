ajc logo
Fulton offering 30 polling locations for early voting

Voters surge the machine first thing in the morning at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St. NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Monday is the start of early voting in Fulton County — with hot races for governor, U.S. Senate and a contested commission chair race.

The 30 polling locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and weekends. Early voting will end May 20. Absentee ballot drop boxes will inside seven early voting locations.

Below is a list of the polling locations:

  • Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road SW

Atlanta, 30311

  • Alpharetta Branch Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, 30009

  • Buckhead Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)

269 Buckhead Ave. NE

Atlanta, 30305

  • C.T. Martin Natatorium Recreation Center (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta, 30311

  • Chastain Park Recreation Center

140 Chastain Park Ave.

Atlanta, 30342

  • College Park Library

3647 Main St.

College Park, 30337

  • East Point Library

2757 Main St.

East Point, 30344

  • East Roswell Branch Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, 30076

  • Etris-Darnell Community Recreation

5285 Lakeside Drive

Union City, 30291

  • Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road SW

South Fulton, 30331

  • Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

4055 Float Shoals Road

Union City, 30291

  • High Museum of Art

1280 Peachtree St. NE

Atlanta, 30309

  • Johns Creek Environmental Campus

8100 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, 30022

  • Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, 30310

  • Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, 30009

  • New Beginnings Senior Center (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)

66 Brooks Drive

Fairburn, 30213

  • Northeast Spruill Oaks Library

9560 Spruill Road

Johns Creek, 30022

  • North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs, 30350

  • Northside Library

3295 Northside Parkway NW

Atlanta, 30327

  • Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, 30318

  • Palmetto Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway

Palmetto, 30268

  • Park Place at Newtown

3125 Old Alabama Road

Johns Creek, 30022

  • Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE

Atlanta, 30306

  • Robert F. Fulton Library at Ocee

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, 30005

  • Roswell Branch Library

115 Norcross St.

Roswell, 30075

  • Sandy Springs Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)

395 Mount Vernon Highway NE

Sandy Springs, 30328

  • South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park, 30349

  • Southwest Arts Center

915 New Hope Road SW

Atlanta, 30331

  • Welcome All Recreation Center

4255 Will Lee Road

South Fulton, 30349

  • Wolf Creek Library (ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX)

3100 Enon Road SW

South Fulton, 30331

