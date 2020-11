Metro Atlanta still waiting on results in some key local races

CLAYTON COUNTY

Sunday alcohol sales: Voters approved a measure allowing by-the-drink alcohol sales starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

COBB COUNTY

Sheriff: Democrat Craig Owens ousted incumbent Republican Neil Warren.

Commission Chair: Democrat Lisa Cupid ousted incumbent Republican Mike Boyce.

Commission District 2: Democrat Jerica Richardson and Republican Fitz Johnson were still neck-and-neck.

School Board District 1: Incumbent Republican Randy Scamihorn had a lead over Democrat Vickie Benson.

School Board District 5: Incumbent Republican David Banks had a lead over Democrat Julia Hurtado.

School Board District 7: Incumbent Republican Brad Wheeler was leading Democrat Lindsay Terrebonne.

District Attorney: Democrat Flynn D. Broady Jr. had a narrow lead over incumbent Republican Joyette Holmes.

Clerk of Superior Court: Democrat Connie Taylor had a late lead over incumbent Republican Rebecca Keaton.

SPLOST referendum: Voters approved a measure to extend the county’s 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for six more years.

DEKALB COUNTY

Commission District 1: Incumbent Republican Nancy Jester conceded Wednesday morning in her race against Democrat Robert Patrick.

Sheriff: Incumbent Democrat Melody Maddox bested Republican challenger Harold Dennis by a wide margin.

Ethics referendum: The proposed changes to county ethics legislation passed by a dramatic margin.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

School Board District 1: Incumbent Democrat Devetrion Caldwell defeated Republican Francisco X.R. Artley.

School Board District 5: Republican Glenn T. Easterwood ousted incumbent Democrat Rita Fasina-Thomas.

Tax Commissioner: Incumbent Democrat Greg Baker beat Republican Michael R. Richardson Jr.

Clerk of Superior Court: Democrat Annetta Danley Stembridge ousted incumbent Republican Tammy M. Howard.

Referendum: A referendum allowing the county to utilize tax allocation districts gained passage.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Sheriff: Incumbent Republican Barry Babb defeated Democrat Chris Pigors.

Commission District 1: Incumbent Republican Eric Maxwell topped Democrat Vickie Butler.

Commission District 5: Incumbent Republican Charles Oddo held off Democrat William Lightle.

School Board District 1: Republican Randy Hough topped Democrat Candice Aaron.

FULTON COUNTY

Commission District 2: Incumbent Republican Bob Ellis had a lead over Democrat Justin Holsomback.

Commission District 4: Incumbent Democrat Natalie Hall had a dramatic lead over Republican Barbara Gresham.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Commission Chair: Democrat Nicole Love Hendrickson bested Republican David Post.

Commission District 1: Democrat Kirkland Carden bested Republican Laurie McClain.

Commission District 3: Democrat Jasper Watkins III bested Republican Ben Archer.

Sheriff: Democrat Keybo Taylor beat Republican Luis Solis Jr.

District Attorney: Incumbent Republican Danny Porter was ousted by Democrat Patsy Austin-Gatson.

Tax Commissioner: Democrat Tiffany Porter beat incumbent Republican Richard Steele.

School Board District 1: Democrat Karen Watkins ousted incumbent Republican Carole Boyce.

School Board District 3: Incumbent Republican Mary Kay Murphy had a narrow lead over Democrat Tanisha Banks.

ESPLOST referendum: A vote to extend the county’s 1% education-funding sales tax for another five years appeared set to pass.

Transit referendum: The “no” votes had a slim, late lead in the referendum that, if approved, would opt residents into a new 30-year, 1% sales tax to pay for a dramatic expansion of transit in the county.

HENRY COUNTY

Sheriff: Democrat Reginald Scandrett defeated Republican Jack Redlinger.

Commission Chair: Democrat Carlotta Harrell defeated incumbent Republican June Barnes Wood.

County Commission District 2: Incumbent Democrat Dee Clemmons beat Republican challenger Steve Richardson.

Superior Court Clerk: Democrat Sabriya Hill ousted incumbent Republican Barbara Harrison.

PAULDING COUNTY

Commission chair: Republican incumbent Dave Carmichael beat Democratic challenger Taurus Madric-Morris.

School Board (At-Large): Republican incumbent Jeff Fuller defeated Democrat Selena Jackson Guines.

School Board District 1: Republican incumbent Theresa Lyons beat Democrat Omassis Mendonca.

Referendum: A proposal to create a Paulding State Court passed.

SPALDING COUNTY

Commission District 3: Incumbent Democrat Rita Johnson defeated Republican challenger Tyler Brannon.