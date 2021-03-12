Metro Atlanta schools say COVID-19 vaccines are optional for teachers

“Additionally, there is not yet enough data to determine how long protection from the vaccine lasts — that will determine how often boosters will be needed,” she said.

The question of mandating vaccines before employees can return to the office is a conundrum many businesses are grappling with across the country.

Metro superintendents from Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry counties said the choice to receive a vaccine is a personal one for each employee at this time.

Superintendent Lisa Herring of Atlanta Public Schools said she will get vaccinated though she understands some chose not to receive the vaccine for cultural and other reasons. She said a mandate down the line needs “serious consideration.”

“We’ve also participated in vaccinations throughout our country over the years as it relates to specific health issues,” she said. “I think the pandemic has warranted valid consideration for that.”

In terms of children, a mandate has yet to be broached since the COVID-19 vaccines available for use in U.S. have not been approved for anyone under the age of 16.

Dr. Tina Q. Tan, a board member of Infectious Diseases Society of America and a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University, said at a press briefing Friday that it’s unclear whether the COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be required in schools. She noted children under the age of 10 appear to be less effective at transmitting the virus.

“I think right now it’s not known, but it is always a possibility given that this is a virus that is transmitted very readily, especially some of the newer variants,” she said.

Children are required to receive the measles, mumps, rubella and other vaccines before starting schools or enrolling in a childcare program. Georgia law allows parents to exempt their children from vaccines on religious or medical grounds.

“The state can certainly require that [COVID-19] vaccination as part of the laundry list of vaccinations required to attend school,” said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale of the Cobb County School District. “But that’s at their level and their call.”

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ty Tagami contributed to this report.