Metro Atlanta runoff elections Tuesday: Who is on the ballot?

The Atlanta mayor’s race won’t be the only thing on the Nov. 30 runoff ballot. A half-dozen council seats and the City Council president post will be determined through one-on-one contests. Atlanta also has runoff elections for School Board.
Elsewhere in metro Atlanta, there are a number of cities with runoff elections, including four cities with mayoral runoff elections.
Runoff elections are required in Georgia for races in which no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 2.
To find out if your voting precinct has a runoff election and to see sample ballots, visit your county elections office website or the Georgia My Voter Page.
Here’s a list of which races are headed to a runoff on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and who’s on the ballot:
(i) indicates incumbent. These races are nonpartisan, so no political party is listed.
Atlanta Mayor: Andre Dickens, Felicia Moore
Atlanta City Council President: Natalyn Archibong, Doug Shipman
Atlanta Council Post 3 At-Large: Jacki Labat, Keisha Sean Waites
Atlanta Council District 1: Nathan Chubb, Jason Winston
Atlanta Council District 3: Byron Amos, Erika Estrada
Atlanta Council District 4: Jason Dozier, Cleta Winslow (i)
Atlanta Council District 5: Liliana Bakhtiari, Mandy Mahoney
Atlanta Council District 12: Antonio Lewis, Joyce Sheperd (i)
Atlanta School Board District 2: Aretta Baldon (i), Keisha Carey
Atlanta School Board District 7: Tamara Jones, Kanesha Venning
Other metro Atlanta cities with runoff elections
Duluth Council Post 4: Manfred Graeder, Brandon Odum
Fairburn Mayor: Mario Avery, Elizabeth Carr-Hurst (i)
Forest Park Mayor: Angelyne Butler (i), Thomas Smith
Marietta Council Ward 5: Reginald Copeland (i), Carlyle Kent
Milton Council District 1, Post 1: Jami Tucker, Andrea Verhoff
Peachtree City Mayor: Kim Learnard, Eric Imker
Peachtree City Council Post 4: Phil Crane, Frank Destadio
Roswell Council Post 5: Michael Dal Cerro, Will Morthland
South Fulton Mayor: William “Bill” Edwards (i), Khalid Kamau
South Fulton Council District 4: Naeema Gilyard (i), Jaceey Sebastian
Stonecrest Council District 1: Jimmy Clanton (i), Tara Graves
Suwanee Council Post 5: Pete Charpentier (i), David Martinez
Tucker Council District 2: Imani Barnes, Cara Schroeder
Edited by Brian O'Shea
