Metro Atlanta runoff elections Tuesday: Who is on the ballot?

In addtion to the Atlanta mayoral runoff election on Tuesday, Nov. 30, there are a number of cities with runoff elections, including four cities with mayoral runoff elections.. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
By AJC Staff
22 minutes ago

The Atlanta mayor’s race won’t be the only thing on the Nov. 30 runoff ballot. A half-dozen council seats and the City Council president post will be determined through one-on-one contests. Atlanta also has runoff elections for School Board.

Elsewhere in metro Atlanta, there are a number of cities with runoff elections, including four cities with mayoral runoff elections.

Runoff elections are required in Georgia for races in which no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 2.

To find out if your voting precinct has a runoff election and to see sample ballots, visit your county elections office website or the Georgia My Voter Page.

Here’s a list of which races are headed to a runoff on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and who’s on the ballot:

(i) indicates incumbent. These races are nonpartisan, so no political party is listed.

Atlanta Mayor: Andre Dickens, Felicia Moore

Atlanta City Council President: Natalyn Archibong, Doug Shipman

Atlanta Council Post 3 At-Large: Jacki Labat, Keisha Sean Waites

Atlanta Council District 1: Nathan Chubb, Jason Winston

Atlanta Council District 3: Byron Amos, Erika Estrada

Atlanta Council District 4: Jason Dozier, Cleta Winslow (i)

Atlanta Council District 5: Liliana Bakhtiari, Mandy Mahoney

Atlanta Council District 12: Antonio Lewis, Joyce Sheperd (i)

Atlanta School Board District 2: Aretta Baldon (i), Keisha Carey

Atlanta School Board District 7: Tamara Jones, Kanesha Venning

Other metro Atlanta cities with runoff elections

Duluth Council Post 4: Manfred Graeder, Brandon Odum

Fairburn Mayor: Mario Avery, Elizabeth Carr-Hurst (i)

Forest Park Mayor: Angelyne Butler (i), Thomas Smith

Marietta Council Ward 5: Reginald Copeland (i), Carlyle Kent

Milton Council District 1, Post 1: Jami Tucker, Andrea Verhoff

Peachtree City Mayor: Kim Learnard, Eric Imker

Peachtree City Council Post 4: Phil Crane, Frank Destadio

Roswell Council Post 5: Michael Dal Cerro, Will Morthland

South Fulton Mayor: William “Bill” Edwards (i), Khalid Kamau

South Fulton Council District 4: Naeema Gilyard (i), Jaceey Sebastian

Stonecrest Council District 1: Jimmy Clanton (i), Tara Graves

Suwanee Council Post 5: Pete Charpentier (i), David Martinez

Tucker Council District 2: Imani Barnes, Cara Schroeder

