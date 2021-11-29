Atlanta runoff election: Here’s what you need to know at the polls tomorrow

Atlanta voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the city’s next mayor, bringing Atlanta one step closer to the end of a historic election cycle that initially had a crowded field of candidates arguing that they can lead City Hall for the next four years.
The 61st mayor will have to address increased violent crime, affordable housing scarcity, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the movement for Buckhead to become its own city. The next mayor must also confront zoning, infrastructure, and transit issues, as well as the future of the city jail.
Credit: Miguel Martinez and Ben Gray for the AJC
The candidates on the ballot for mayor are Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore, who each managed to advance to the mayoral runoff.
The election cycle began earnestly as Moore entered the race against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who initially sought reelection this year with a decent six-figure campaign war chest. But the mayor surprisingly ended her bid in May, unleashing the floodgates for 14 contenders, including former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.
Atlanta voters will also vote on several City Council seats, including the City Council president. Likewise, there will be runoff elections for school board and other offices in metro Atlanta.
To vote, visit your assigned precinct on Tuesday. You can find it on the state’s My Voter Page site, as well as a sample ballot to get a preview of what you’re voting for.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for all city of Atlanta precincts.
