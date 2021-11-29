ajc logo
Atlanta runoff election: Here’s what you need to know at the polls tomorrow

A voter enters Jackson Memorial Baptist Church to cast her vote during municipal elections in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
A voter enters Jackson Memorial Baptist Church to cast her vote during municipal elections in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Atlanta voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the city’s next mayor, bringing Atlanta one step closer to the end of a historic election cycle that initially had a crowded field of candidates arguing that they can lead City Hall for the next four years.

The 61st mayor will have to address increased violent crime, affordable housing scarcity, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the movement for Buckhead to become its own city. The next mayor must also confront zoning, infrastructure, and transit issues, as well as the future of the city jail.

Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore on the campaign trail to be the next Atlanta Mayor. (Photos by Miguel Martinez and Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).
Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore on the campaign trail to be the next Atlanta Mayor. (Photos by Miguel Martinez and Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

The candidates on the ballot for mayor are Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore, who each managed to advance to the mayoral runoff.

The election cycle began earnestly as Moore entered the race against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who initially sought reelection this year with a decent six-figure campaign war chest. But the mayor surprisingly ended her bid in May, unleashing the floodgates for 14 contenders, including former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

Atlanta voters will also vote on several City Council seats, including the City Council president. Likewise, there will be runoff elections for school board and other offices in metro Atlanta.

Atlanta mayoral runoff candidates Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens answer questions from AJC reporters.

To vote, visit your assigned precinct on Tuesday. You can find it on the state’s My Voter Page site, as well as a sample ballot to get a preview of what you’re voting for.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for all city of Atlanta precincts.

Visit AJC.com/news/Atlanta-mayors-race-2021/ for extensive coverage of the Race for City Hall, which includes biographies and videos of Dickens and Moore answering key questions. The AJC.com/voter-guide/ also provides a behind the scenes look into what it’s like to be a runoff candidate in the mayor’s race.

Atlanta mayoral runoff candidates Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens answer questions from AJC reporters.

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

