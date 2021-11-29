Atlanta runoff election: Here’s what you need to know at the polls tomorrow

The election cycle began earnestly as Moore entered the race against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who initially sought reelection this year with a decent six-figure campaign war chest. But the mayor surprisingly ended her bid in May, unleashing the floodgates for 14 contenders, including former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

Atlanta voters will also vote on several City Council seats, including the City Council president. Likewise, there will be runoff elections for school board and other offices in metro Atlanta.

Caption Atlanta mayoral runoff candidates Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens answer questions from AJC reporters. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

To vote, visit your assigned precinct on Tuesday. You can find it on the state’s My Voter Page site, as well as a sample ballot to get a preview of what you’re voting for.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for all city of Atlanta precincts.

