Mental health info at Summer Fest in Fulton County

More than 40 community groups and several relevant county departments will offer free wellness and mental health information Saturday at the 2024 Summer Fest, according to a Fulton County news release.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Fulton Health & Human Services Center, 4700 North Point Parkway, presented by Fulton District 1 Commissioner Bridget Thorne and the county Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities.

The first-time event will offer information on health literacy, behavioral health services, COVID-19 vaccines, and programs from the county and associated organizations.