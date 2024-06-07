Metro Atlanta

Mental health info at Summer Fest in Fulton County

Free fair Saturday, June 8, offers info on wellness and mental health resources.

1 hour ago

More than 40 community groups and several relevant county departments will offer free wellness and mental health information Saturday at the 2024 Summer Fest, according to a Fulton County news release.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Fulton Health & Human Services Center, 4700 North Point Parkway, presented by Fulton District 1 Commissioner Bridget Thorne and the county Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities.

The first-time event will offer information on health literacy, behavioral health services, COVID-19 vaccines, and programs from the county and associated organizations.

Fulton residents can talk to representatives of multiple agencies, get free health screenings, and get fruit and vegetables from the Fulton Fresh mobile unit, the news release said.

There will be a live DJ and performers including Jennell Smith and the Kurt Thomas Band, art activities, and giveaways.

For more information contact the District 1 office at 404-984-3037 or gracie.hogg@fultoncountyga.gov.

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

