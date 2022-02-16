Mayor Dickens creates ‘Green Cabinet’ of environmental advocates

Dickens, who voted in support of the center last year, said the council has already talked about the South River Forest and how the city can best protect greenspace there as the new center is built. The City Council scaled back the plan for the center last year to ensure that most of the space around the old Atlanta Prison Farm is preserved. The city plans to build on 85 acres.

“I know that this group has thoughts about it and they want to make sure we are protecting the whole southeast area from Thomasville Heights, down to and including the forest,” Dickens said, “and doing it with the memories of what has happened in mind, (and) make sure we never allow people to forget what has happened there.”