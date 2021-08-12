Council amends police training center proposal, scaling back available land

Supporters of the plan, including the police foundation and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, said a new, state-of-the-art training center is essential to improve morale and recruitment among first responders, and will replace outdated facilities the police and fire departments currently train in.

Over the last several weeks, residents on both sides of the issue have sent in hours of public comment about the proposed center.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer Jestin Johnson said the changes made Wednesday are “reflective of the feedback we’ve heard from the community.” Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong said more tweaks could be made to the lease before Monday’s vote.

Other changes include a provision mandating the police foundation convene a group of neighborhood and community leaders to provide input on the final training campus and greenspace design. Police foundation officials previously said they plan to put together a stakeholder group to work out specifics for the project.

It also codifies a promise the police foundation previously made: Every tree removed during construction will be replaced, and for every hardwood tree cut down, the foundation will plant 100 hardwood trees.