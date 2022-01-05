Mary Norwood, back on City Council, proposes Buckhead safety task force

“This is important and is another step toward making sure that county, state, and city law enforcement officers are communicating clearly among themselves and coming up with something that will be very helpful for my constituents,” said Norwood, who previously held a citywide council seat from 2002-09, and again from 2014-17. She ran for mayor in 2009 and 2017, narrowly losing both times.

Norwood ran unopposed for the open District 8 seat in November. She has remained neutral on the cityhood question, but said the legislation is not intended as “political football.”

“I, as a newly elected councilwoman, am going to start addressing something I feel needs additional enhancements,” she said, referencing the public safety issue.

Atlanta police data shows that the overall number of serious crimes was down in Buckhead in 2021 compared to 2020 and 2019, but murders and aggravated assaults were up. Burglaries, auto thefts and larceny from auto all dipped over the last year.

The City Council could greenlight the Buckhead Public Safety Task Force as early as Jan. 18. Norwood said once the task force is up and running, she hopes to see action within two to three months.