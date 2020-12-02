New Buckhead security plan to address crime includes more police patrols

Both of Durrent’s organizations helped create the plan, which includes a dedicated security patrol for Buckhead’s commercial and residential areas.

The new patrol will be made up of officers from the Atlanta Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol and private security firms. That mirrors early discussions about a possible Buckhead security force made up of off-duty officers similar to the “Midtown Blue” program.

Over 90% of Buckhead’s 43 neighborhoods already have their own extra police patrol or security camera system. The Buckhead CID also pays for one extra Atlanta police patrol along Buckhead’s commercial corridors.

The new plan calls for the CID to fund two additional police patrols. The groups also want to create a strategic grid of security cameras and license plate readers in Buckhead.

The plan does not include figures for how much the new initiatives would cost.

The coalition also released a list of 20 policy proposals, mostly related to enforcement and increasing support for APD. They include cracking down on “party houses,” enforcing the city’s noise ordinance and checking building permits of “problematic establishments” in Buckhead.

“Many existing City of Atlanta policies and procedures are not producing expected results, and new approaches to problems are required,” the plan states.

Atlanta police responded to a shooting at a Buckhead gas station in September. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta has seen a citywide increase in some violent crime this year, with homicides going up 42% compared to 2019.

In Zone 2, which includes Buckhead, APD reported an increase in aggravated assault and car theft this year, though larcenies and burglaries are down compared to last year.

Less than two weeks ago, a man was injured Friday afternoon during a shooting at the Lenox Square Apple store, leading Atlanta police to increase patrols at the mall.

The mall has been the site of at least six shootings in the past year, one of which was fatal. The Buckhead Coalition called the recent uptick in crime around the mall “disturbing” and said it has a detrimental impact on both residents and businesses in the area.