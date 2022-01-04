Atlanta’s new City Council sworn in, meets for the first time

Dickens spoke at the beginning of the meeting, telling the council members he is eager to work with them and keep lines of communication open.

“The things that you have going on, please continue to relay messages to me, and I’ll relay messages to you,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do. We have a city that’s in need and we have a city that needs to stay together and not separate.”

November’s elections led to significant turnover on the city’s legislative body — the new City Council includes six brand-new members and two former members making a return to City Hall: Mary Norwood and Alex Wan. It trends younger, more ideologically progressive and more diverse than past iterations, with eight Black members, five white members, two Iranian Americans and one Chinese American, and four openly LBGTQ members.

The council approves local laws and policies, and has a say over the city’s budget and spending, as well as major development projects.