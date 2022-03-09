MARTA drafts plan for spending $300M along Campbellton Road in SW Atlanta

Caption MARTA has proposed a bus rapid transit line along Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. (Courtesy of MARTA) Credit: MARTA Credit: MARTA Caption MARTA has proposed a bus rapid transit line along Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. (Courtesy of MARTA) Credit: MARTA Credit: MARTA

After originally proposing light rail for the area in 2018, MARTA studied the project and said bus rapid transit would cost substantially less, could be built sooner and would require MARTA to buy less property.

Some residents say MARTA should stick with its original plan and build rail. Other leaders, including local Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet, have said they aren’t opposed to a bus line, but they want the community to get the full $300 million investment they were initially promised through other improvements. They worry money initially slated for Campbellton Road will go to other parts of town.

“We’ve also made sure that MARTA knows that the Southside of Atlanta wants to get all $300 million worth of investment in transit, in sidewalks, lights, cameras and the whole network,” Dickens said Tuesday, adding that he thinks the community will be responsive to the “revised plan.”

Greenwood’s letter states MARTA’s plan is based on feedback from the councilmembers, and ups the proposed investment for the corridor by including the construction of a mobility hub “superstation” at Greenbriar Mall with “enhanced amenities that would exceed the commitment for a transit hub at this location,” Greenwood wrote.

The draft plan also proposed increased bus service to the neighborhoods around Campbellton, new bicycle lanes, road and sidewalk improvements, a connection to the Beltline and station renovations at Oakland City and Hamilton E. Holmes. Some of those investments are dependent on local and federal funding.

“It is important to timely achieve consensus so MARTA may be in a position to request up to $150 million in federal discretionary funds for this project to avoid adding a year and escalated costs to the project. We stand committed to doing so in moving forward,” Greenwood wrote.

The MARTA board will have the final say on the agency’s preferred course of action, but Greenwood said during a meeting last Thursday that “we will not bring anything to the board until we have broad support from the community, the council members and the mayor.”