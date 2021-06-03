MARTA could soon offer free trips to COVID-19 vaccination sites

Some Atlanta residents may soon have access to free MARTA rides to and from Mercedes Benz stadium for coronavirus vaccinations.
The United Way of Greater Atlanta in April donated 40,000 MARTA “Breeze” Tickets to the city to provide transportation to unvaccinated residents living in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates, according to an ordinance by the Atlanta City Council.
The administration wants to give the free cards to residents who register for a vaccination and need transportation to their appointment, according to the mayor’s office.
United Way’s offer, which is estimated to be worth $192,000 in in-kind donations, will likely receive approval from the council at their June 7 meeting.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms previously called the stadium “the largest vaccination site in the southeast.” City officials have stated that transportation has been one of the barriers for some people.
The Uber ride-sharing service also plans to offer free rides to residents seeking coronavirus vaccines in the city. To participate in the service, residents can obtain Uber ride codes by calling the city’s 311 agents, United Way 211 agents, or by speaking with the city’s door-to-door canvassers.